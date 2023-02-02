A young Nigerian man who took his Mercedes Benz to a rough road in Ikorodu regretted ever doing such

Filming how his car struggled to maneuver the many potholes on the road, the man wondered how people live in the area

Nigerians who commented on his video told him that he should have taken a car that was better raised

A young Nigerian man, @mohammed_lexus, got many talking on TikTok when he showed people what happened to his fine car on an Ikorodu road.

Trying hard to avoid potholes, the man struggled to enter a street. While on the street, his tyres screeched on uneven road as he tried to move forward.

Some people said he should have raised the car. Photo source: TikTok/@mohammed_lexus

Man regretted driving to Ikorodu

He regretted coming to the town. The man stated that the trouble he faced with his car on the road is a reason why he does not like going to Ikorodu.

Nigerians who reacted to his video blamed him for taking such a ride to a very bad road. People said the car should have been raised.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100 comments with over 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tomato said:

"You carry cla pass ikorodu road, that poor baby."

Michael George said:

"You sef no sabi drive."

douglasakinyele said:

"Nar CLA u dey carry go this kain area."

Paris Larry said:

"Not me but I raised my cla250 with 19rim."

juicey said:

"You wan lie say no be girl carry you go there?"

Neo Gada said:

"Dude gets a entry level Benz and starts disrespecting the hood."

sky1bry said:

"You need to protect your investment….park your car somewhere and use appropriate means the rest of the way."

Globalfederalexpress said:

"This benz don suffer."

Musa said:

"No vex. Na Toyota we dey drive for here."

