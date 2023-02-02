A Nigerian woman has shared a video after nabbing her sales girl who she asked to take care of her baby sleeping on a chair

In the video, the baby sat at one corner of the shop alone while the sales girl dozed off with mouth agape

According to the mother who lamented on TikTok, she was disappointed after leaving her sales girl to take care of her child

A female boss has shared a video of her sales girl at work who slept off on duty.

While sharing the video, the boss revealed that she left her shop and baby for the sales girl, only to return and see her sleeping in the shop.

In the video, the sales girl was sleeping peacefully on a chair while her boss' baby sat alone at one corner of the shop.

"See my sales girl wey I leave my pikin and shop for", the mother said while sharing the video.

Social media reactions

Mixed reactions have however trailed the video as most people defended the sales girl.

@Doll Face said:

"Employ nanny plssss, Naso Una dey do for here, u posted for us to judge her, now we judging u."

@S K D reacted:

"Watin u want make we tell u? Abi u wan trend we dey dere wen u employ her? Better nor give birth if you know you can’t take care of the babe yourself."

@user1933182581251 commented:

"Why must she look after a baby and work for u too? I no fit do am abeg"

@BlessingChimnaecherem added:

"Plz try and ask her maybe she is working too much at home before coming to work. U can help."

@Posh beauty place said:

"Buy phone for her if she did have download many games den try to dey buy her data some times so she get busy sleep nature."

@queenlight89 commented:

"No matter how busy I’m am, I can never leave my baby for any reason."

@floxyfloxy43 said:

"We all hv done this b4 , sometimes we doze off."

@IDY wrote:

"For Nigeria housekeeper go wash clothes, clean house, open gate, go shopping, look children, do assignment and still collect 30k."

@christabel marce reacted:

"Working for women. na wahala, women go show u dey be madam."

@dennis added:

"But why sales girl go dey sleep after getting paid."

Watch the video below:

