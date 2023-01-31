A Nigerian lady has tearfully advised anyone who cares to listen to never do surgeries in Lagos state

This she stated in a now viral video while showing the result of her botched nose surgery that gave her face a funny look

According to her, it was her boyfriend who made her do the surgery after he threatened to break up should she refuse

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to warn people against going under the knife in Lagos as she showcased her dis*figured nose.

The young lady had done nose surgery in Lagos but it apparently went south.

She warned people against doing surgeries in Lagos. Photo Credit: TikTok/@cyndy_pek

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, the lady lamented that she is in great pain.

In a subsequent video, she revealed that it was her boyfriend that made her go under the knife as he had threatened her with a relationship break up if she refused.

Mixed reactions trailed her viral video as many made fun of her, while others sympathised with the lady.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Favorite Obi said:

"Na why i no good to go do surgery with Aja doctors."

suzie@12th said:

"Until you appreciate what God gave you so many will cry i come in peace."

journal said:

"God give you nice 1 you went to change it well feel the pain."

Wummy_Gold said:

"Shey b na u want pointed nose."

cjack64 said:

"I go stop....but try do your mouth.be like say your nose nor good haha haha haha."

Nieo said:

"It’s beautiful dear stop crying it just bend a little bit."

donnapatricia155 said:

"Oh fine girl you are still beautiful with the bend nose."

Lady unable to smile or close her eyes after undergoing surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lost the ability to close her eyes or smile after undergoing surgery to look younger.

Daily Mail reported that Yulia underwent surgeries like a facelift, mini-liposuction and a blepharoplasty (cosmetic correction of the eyelids) at a clinic in Krasnodar, southern Russia.

However, the mother-of-two would discover after recovering from the surgeries that she can't close her eyes, move large parts of her face or smile.

In a bid to correct the facial anomalies, the 43-year-old who was a runner-up in the Mrs Russia-International beauty contest in 2020 spent a whopping £20,000 (N11.3m) to no success.

According to The Sun UK, Yulia has now dragged the two doctors, Andrey Komarov and Omar Khaled involved in her original surgeries to court accusing them of malpractice.

Source: Legit.ng