A Nigerian youth, Ahamba Bestman, was appreciated in a special way by his landlord for being more than a tenant

Bestman was gifted $100 (over N45k) by the grateful landlord who recently returned to the country from the US

The young businessman who couldn't hide his excitement shared the reason his landlord thanked him

A Nigerian man identified as Ahamba Bestman has taken to social media to show off the $100 (over N45k as per the official rate) his landlord handed to him as a token of appreciation.

The 23-year-old, via his Facebook handle, said that the landlord who recently returned from the United States gave him the dollar bill on the morning of January 22.

The money was a token of appreciation.

Source: Facebook

According to the Imo indigene, his landlord said that he got good reports of how he took care of his compound in his absence.

The elated landlord noted that Bestman cared for the compound like it were his father's house and said that he would no longer be regarded as a tenant but as a son and brother.

The house owner further commended the lad's dad for bringing him uprightly. Bestman's post read:

"So my landlord came back from the states and this morning he said Bestman I’ve heard a lot about how you take care of my compound like your fathers house, you’re therefore my son and brother and not just tenant.

"I have this $100 note as token of appreciation.

"He added that I need to see your Dad and give him a handshake for raising you this way..

"Me: Sunday don sure."

When contacted about how he felt about the landlord's gesture, the 400 level student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri told Legit.ng that he was so excited.

"I was so excited and I couldn’t even hide.

"He’s a Rev father that is based in the USA."

The CEO of Best Collections added that he is in his third year as a tenant in the man's house and occupies a two-bedroom apartment.

Social media reactions

Nduka Peters said:

"My own be say make I no look for that mone."

Nathan Nwokeoma said:

"Celebrate Grace sir."

Comr Joshua Christian said:

"Nnaa let's paint the town red."

Divine Chidi Duke said:

"Na only you landlord see give abii."

Sparkle C Ahams said:

"Your own beta naaamy own Landlord Na QuickNotice de werey give me ooo say I don too stay for him house."

Macdonald Ugochukwu Njoku said:

"Nwanne go and enjoy my man."

