A Nigerian man, Jyde, has shared a funny video of the house that an agent showed his friend for N650k

While sharing the video via his official Twitter account, he revealed that the agent described the house as a 'self-contain'

In the clip, the lady and her agent stepped into the single room but the look on her face showed she was disappointed

A young man with the Twitter handle @Papijendi has shared a video of the house an agent claimed was going for N650k.

The agent was reportedly asked to get a house with a parlour, but he ended up getting a single room with just a toilet and no kitchen.

N650k house in Lagos Photo Credit: @papijendi

Source: Twitter

The agent claimed the house was going for N650k for the total rent package and netizens couldn't hide their shock.

In the video, the agent showed the lady a tiled room with a toilet inside but no kitchen. The compound was not painted and looked rough.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The funny clip was shared on Twitter with the caption:

"Lagos house agents no go kill person ..see what they showed my friend as room and parlour self-con (total package 650k?)."

Social media reactions

@nancytaiye said:

"Na self contain Abi no be self contain?"

@SayYourMind01 wrote:

"Wey the room? wey the parlour?"

@Mstarrafc reacted:

"You no tear am heading."

@aridunnu05 added:

"Agent still dey shine teeth."

@PadrinoDebo replied:

"After him talk 650k how many of him teeth you commot."

See tweet below:

Lady shares video of N1.1 million house in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Anagu Nkemjika, with the TikTok handle @kem__ji has gone online to show people the house an agent told her to come and pay N1.1 million rent for in Lagos state. The apartment is barely big enough for a person.

The kitchen is so small-sized that not all kinds of body types can stay comfortably in it. According to Nkemjika, she suspected the house would not cut it but decided to go take a look since she was around the area.

That was not all. The N1.1m is just basic rent and does not include other charges that could total payment to over N2m. When Nkemjika said that only students could stay there, many wondered where someone in school would get such money from.

Source: Legit.ng