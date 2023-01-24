A beautiful Nigerian lady has become a viral sensation over her dance video that people can't stop loving

The lady who hails from Ebonyi state proudly identified with her origin as she saluted Igbo ladies whom she tagged as queens

Social media users gushed over her great beauty and her curvy physique and sent her kind thoughts

A Nigerian lady identified as Ogochukwu has earned the admiration of netizens following a dance video she shared.

Ogochukwu recorded herself dancing to a native song in her room as she proudly revealed that she is from Ebonyi state.

She danced to a native song. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ogochukwu_best

While also saluting Igbo ladies and apologising for the state of her room, the tall curvy lady did an about-turn as she danced gracefully to the popular TikTok song.

Ogochuwku rocked a long low back red dress that revealed her flat tummy while also covering her chest completely.

The 15 seconds video has amassed over 220k views as of the time of this report. Netizens praised her looks.

Social media reactions

Queenbee said:

"You are the most beautiful thing I have seen this year, Ebonyi gurls are amazing."

Kvng Cheezy792 said:

"Ebonyi state is most underrated Buh u see does one’s from ohaozara eh forget if I look my siblings I get joy… ma uya adia uburu raised mi."

Victoria said:

"Prove that all Igbo girls are beautiful... i rep Ebonyi state too."

Stella_Maris252 said:

"Omo.

"God dey create ohh."

Sugardasilver said:

"Ebonyi girls are beautiful I rep IMO STATE but my mum is from Ebonyi."

Omagoddess1 said:

"If Una wan fine ehhh una go just fine like 100 people."

Horrible_SingA

"Sorry my room? Nne Biko don't ever apologize for something like that.... that's your sanctuary and your safe haven. you look beautiful by the way."

