A hardworking UK-based Nigerian lady has revealed how hugely she is getting paid for doing a care job

According to the young woman, she is being paid 100 pounds daily for the caregiving job she does abroad

In a video, she addressed her revelation to some trolls who have been taunting her for doing a care job in the UK

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom, Ihemeson Akunna, has bragged about her earnings as a care worker in the country.

She shared a video via her TikTok page, revealing how much she gets paid daily for doing a caregiving job.

Lady doing care job in UK Photo Credit: @juliaglam2/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to her, she receives 100 pounds (N56,163) daily for the job, and she feels proud of her hustle.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who are interested in earning as much abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

"Na care job she dey do for UK. Abi check how much 100 pounds for naira be, na wetin we dey make 1 day."

Social media reactions

@AsaYoung wrote:

"Loud am o £136 per day no be joke. Care work all the way, xmas and new year holiday was times 2 o."

@amarachimadudonu reacted:

"Fact! With or without tax £100 per day is a lot of money. Even if na £50 per day it still makes sense."

@Nonyflexy added:

"Go do care worker in Australia and thank me later."

@cozybae commented:

"Please I need the job..e no easy to get the job sef, some of us are even jobless here lol."

@Nwankwo Chidiebube replied:

"They don’t know what is going on."

@Jessica Oluchi Nwank said:

Mmy sister but your not spending the money in naira the value naa for Nigeria e dey over der way u dey nothing come out."

@PascalineGabriella wrote:

"My dear I’m really happy for you don’t mind what people say,I’m interested on care giver job.please how can I apply."

Watch the video below:

UK offers N11.5 million to care assistants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Italy harbours the most extensive population of Nigerians in Europe, with three million recorded from the island of Sicily in the deep south and Sardinia, across to Rome in the middle and Tirano in the far north.

The figure does not include undocumented Nigerians. But the United Kingdom with multiple advantages is trying to meet up with Italy in wooing Nigerians who have documented links with the Brits. London and the English midlands are the favourite places for Nigerians.

TheNiche reports that some 9,189 Nigerian doctors are already employed in the country, 805 of them approved by the British General Medical Council (BGMC) between July and December 25, 2021.

Source: Legit.ng