A video of two dogs and a man has got many people's reactions online as he pretended to be one of them and barked

On hearing the man barking, the animals stood still in shock as they tried to understand what was happening to him

Social media users who watched the video guessed they were trying to decipher what he was saying in their language

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A funny video showing a man barking got many reactions on TikTok as two dogs around him got confused.

While filming himself against a background of two dogs, the man, @ranielpaulo1, started barking to get their attention and it worked.

Many tried to guess what the dogs were thinking. Photo source: TikTok/@ranielpaulo1

Source: UGC

Man barks like 2 dogs

The two animals walked closer to him to see what was going on. One of the pets had to turn its head at different angles to process the man's sound.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Seconds into the video, the tempo of the man got the dogs jumpy. Many TikTok users found the man's mischief funny.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 11,000 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tony reacted:

"The dog: where did you learn our language."

Ray said:

"He’s like your accent…it’s so good!"

Alfred Chew said:

"Dog: what kind of creature is this."

ooooooohhssnapp said:

"You’re on it,they just can’t recognize the accent."

Silver6Tongue said:

"They tryna telepathically communicate with you like bro respond."

Aries said:

"Hahhahahhah. The dogs are wondering what kind of breed is this thing."

user9466741896588 said:

"The dog with fluffy eyebrows is too cute."

Lady pranks her dogs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @iyanutheresa, showed people the kind of strong love her dogs have for her.

Standing some metres away from them in her compound, the lady shouted and clenched her stomach to get the animals' reactions.

Immediately she pretended to collapse from the pain, the dogs were seen running towards her in the TikTok video, trying to see how they could help.

Source: Legit.ng