A young man has gone viral on social media after presenting a bundle of firewood to a couple as a gift

In a trending video on Instagram, the couple received the gift from the guest and appreciated him immensely

With so much excitement, the couple took a photo with the man as they collected the firewood from his hands

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a wedding guest presenting a bundle of firewood to the couple on their wedding day.

Surprisingly, the couple was so happy to receive the firewood as they smiled and appreciated the guest who brought the sticks.

Man gifts couple firewood Photo Credit: @vanguardngrnews

Source: UGC

Out of excitement, they took a picture with the guest as they collected the unique gift from his hands and placed the bundle of firewood on the floor.

Social media reactions

While some people felt the gift was not great for a couple, others found the video very hilarious to watch.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Arinzennamdi wrote:

"In the spiritual side, firewood means SUFFERING."

Seunodutayo said:

"It's not the gift that matters, see the happiness, Nigerian have a long way to go o. Everything is money to us."

Lincoln_city_empire commented:

"I will reject it cause that's a bad sign to my marriage."

Lieh_omolisa added:

"Is the groom and bride excitement for me."

Ify_chuta reacted:

"For bbq. Everything should not be attributed to poverty. The couple appreciated it because they know it's the man's area of business and he offered from his heart."

Avalonokpe added:

"Make dem use dey cook, make hunger no finish them. Chaii."

Lagarido said:

"The couple seem happy with their gift make una leave them alone."

Olami_thefirst wrote:

"God bless the man that gave firewood, maybe that's all he can afford."

Watch the video below:

Man gifts private jet to wife after years of marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Instagram couple, Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, have got people talking as the wife shared a short video of her and husband.

In the short clip, the woman was led out of a Rolls Royce blindfolded by Masoud. Right in front of her was a private jet gift for her. When the veil was taken off her eyes, the woman hugged her husband happily. She wrote that after 11 years, the man still found a way to surprise her.

Many people who took to her comment section wondered how she was able to maintain composure and not faint at the sight of such a gigantic gift.

Source: Legit.ng