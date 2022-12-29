Instead of making use of bricks and cement, some persons creatively settled for unconventional items and materials in building their homes

One of them is a creative man who used 11 containers to construct a big storey building and furnished it to his taste

The container abode and other innovative house constructions will be spotlighted in this interesting read

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

It is said that some people look for a beautiful place, while others make a place beautiful.

When it comes to building houses, many people prefer conventional bricks but some creative folks have made beautiful homes from unconventional materials.

Houses built with irons sheets and containers. Photo Credit: MBM, Tshepo Vandal

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng revisits three different times innovative people made beautiful homes out of unconventional materials and items.

1. Man uses 11 containers to build a fine house

A man settled for containers as materials in building his own storey building. Pictures of the container-themed house were shared on Facebook and stunned netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man got 11 containers and put them on each other to form a storey building and furnished it to his taste.

House built with 11 containers. Photo Credit: MBM

Source: Facebook

A view of some sections and rooms in the container house showed he used luxury furniture and fittings. It was also well-lit and powered.

2. Family turns a school bus into a flat

To save money, a quick-thinking family acquired an abandoned school bus and made a flat out of it.

Legit.ng reported that the family spent over $20,000 (N8,932,600) in fixing up the bus to a tasteful abode.

School bus turned into a flat. Photo Credit: TikTok/@roamwithbus

Source: UGC

For lumbers and counters, they paid $3,732 (N1,666,823.16). Electrical and appliances gulped $8,106 (N3,620,382.78). They had to part away with $1,342 (N599,377.46) for plumbing work.

3. Man flaunts house built with iron sheets

A young man excited netizens after he showed off the interior of his iron sheets house.

The pictures he shared showed that he invested much into the interior decor of the house. A part of the home has beautiful cabinets in the kitchen. Close to them was a dining set for his family.

Hose made with iron sheets. Photo Credit: Tshepo Vandal

Source: UGC

At a far corner was his bedframe. The bed has a well-laid duvet on it, making it look very homely and cozy.

Pictures of a house built with iron sheets cause a stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pictures of a house built with iron sheets had stirred reactions online.

A Facebook user, Gabaza Blackbinoh Getty, showed people her humble home. She shared the pictures of her shack and put them on a Facebook group for others to judge.

The online user's home has a little veranda. On the inside, she decorated with a red rug that matches her floor and a chocolate brown couch. The colour of her furniture matches her kitchen working surface, which is decorated with brown cabinets and a granite-like top.

Source: Legit.ng