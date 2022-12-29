A young man, Robert Hunt has shown off how he developed an abandoned water tower he bought some years ago into a sleek modern home

Hunt sold almost all his property to buy the abandoned tower and spent a lot of money to convert it into a modern home

People marvelled over the transformation as he announced a sale price tag of $2.4 million

A young man named Robert Hunt has got people marvelling at his determination prowess on social media after transforming an abandoned water tower into a sleek four-bedroom home.

According to a report by insider, the man who used to work in a factory in the filtration industry said he had to sell almost all his property and even borrowed some funds from his family to buy the old tower.

Man turns old water tower to a sleek home after selling his property /Credit:@insider

I searched for it

Hunt stumbled upon the property while searching for properties to buy online. He was moved to buy it he realised that the price and location is good for him.

"It was within 20 miles of where I lived, so basically local. I could see there was an opportunity with it and the price was pretty good for the size of the property and the land that came with it," He said.

I won't settle for less than $2.4 million

Hunt said he spent two years converting it spending about £750,000 on the transformation project, including the cost of buying the property.

According to the report, he has been living in the house since the conversion but now wants to sell it next year. He said he won't settle for less than $2.4 million.

