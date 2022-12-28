A toddler decided to fly solo on Christmas Day and opened all the gifts before anyone else woke up

TikTok user Jessica Ciraulo took to social media for advice as she was traumatized by what happened

People let the mother know she did nothing wrong as a parent and that toddlers are like that sometimes

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Toddlers can be sneaky little things! One five-year-old girl got up on Christmas morning and decided she was riding solo, and opened all the gifts alone. Her mother was shook when she saw what had happened.

A mother was devastated when her toddler opened all the Christmas presents. Image: TikTok / Jessica Ciraulo

Source: UGC

Kid opened all Christmas presents

Some say the hardest part of parenting is the toddler phase as they change daily and the boundary testing will cripple the weak. This mother was defeated by her toddler on Christmas.

TikTok user Jessica Ciraulo felt like she had failed as a parent when her toddler opened all the gifts. Taking to social media with a video, the heartbroken momma asked for advice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Please be kind, but open to suggestions. What are we doing wrong here that our daughter would think this is okay?”

People let the mother know she’s done nothing wrong

While it was a funny moment to those who did not have to endure it, people felt bad for the mom. They let her know that this is just what toddlers do, she’s a great mom.

Take a look:

@Nicole DeLuna said:

“This is so not a parenting fail. You cannot control your kids’ actions even if you try. You’re likely a good momma with all that effort. Don’t sweat it.”

@Lisa Tea said:

“NOT a parenting fail. Breathe, and talk with your child about why they need to wake you first.”

@Lisa said:

“Your child doing something wrong isn't a parenting fail (if it's not a recurrent thing). What matters is how the issue is handled.”

@Trent said:

“Every day this app confirms my decision to never have kids ”

@danielladipasquale said:

“We weren’t even allowed to walk out into the living room as kids. We had to wait until our parents got us and walked us out. I’m so sorry mama.”

Baby cried as he carried chicken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a kid crying as his father asked him to carry a chicken stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the clip, the father in a commanding tone said: "carry it!". The boy bent behind the chicken as he stretched out his hands.

Making funny moves as if the chicken was too hot to touch, the boy cried, asking the man to help him with it.

Source: Briefly.co.za