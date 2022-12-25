A video showing how a Nigerian lady pulled a prank on a soldier has stirred mixed reactions among netizens

The daring lady approached the military man where he sat and handed him a note with an offensive write-up

On reading the note, the soldier got infuriated, ran after the lady with a stick and eventually caught up with her

A Nigerian lady fled for her life after pulling a mischievous prank on a soldier.

In a TikTok video, she walked up to the soldier and quickly left the scene after handing him a note with the message, 'YOU ARE A BIG FOOL.'

Without hesitation, the soldier got up from where he sat, detached a tree branch and chased the lady.

It was when he caught up with her that she revealed it was a prank and not actually intended to insult him.

She could be seen begging him and showing the soldier where her camera man is positioned.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Tiko said:

"So you fit run and you dey prank soldier. Soldier even took time to cut cane and still met you without even running."

OLASUNKANMI said:

"God save you. na wotowoto you for collect but if na man the guy no go agree @ all. that's power of women."

Unknown Lincoln said:

"This reminds me when I was recording a fight and someone said get the camera man too."

Olushola Olatunji said:

"That's one of the grace ladies receive out there. If it were to be a guy, iku paa."

Çåll Mê Mønïtãlä Ômë said:

"But why would you say such if na ur BF you fit try am nawa for una ooo."

Daniel Gstepz said:

"Chai... U re Jst lucky u meet with soldier wey go school come sabi Wetin be prank.. Na ur body they for replace the pRank with pLank..."

MC C10 said:

"What if she was to turn and find the camera man is not there."

