A man who is physically challenged completely refused to be unhappy as he danced accurately to Cough by Kzz Daniel

The beautiful dance video was posted on TikTok by Christophembeb and it immediately gained attention and received 256k likes

A lot of comments have trailed the video as TikTok users appreciate the man for refusing to be weighed down by his condition

A physically challenged man has posted a video to show how he danced to Cough by Kizz Daniel.

The video of the amazing man was posted on TikTok by Christophembeb and it shows a display of great dance talent.

The man has only one leg but he used it to dance accurately. Photo credit: TikTok/@christophembebi2.

In the interesting video, the man who has only one leg refused to allow it to weigh him down.

Video of amazing physically challgned man dancing to Cough by Kizz Daniel

Instead of feeling down, the man made very good use of the one leg he has and danced to Cough so perfectly that the video went viral.

The highest point of the dance was when the man turned upsided down and stood using his two hands.

When he made the upside down move, people thought he would fall, but he stood perfectly with his hands and danced away.

By the afternoon of Thursday, December 22, the video has recieved 4.2 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@rodayelyankideo said:

"This guy is doing well. Physically one leg but mentally two legs. Life is in the brain nothing more."

@user5105041103924 reacted:

"My new crush."

@user9276579198362 said:

"God is your strength dear."

@Deborah Bullets Pila commented:

"My brother, you are the best."

@christianajoseph58 said:

"God is your strength."

@Thomas Elias691 said:

"Dude got the talent."

@user3749538614722 said:

"Omg! I enjoy your courage keep it up dear, the lord is your strength."

@user7910040167654 said:

"Fine man you too much."

osujinnamdi441 said:

"Very strong.... my brother, God is your strength."

