People gathered to watch in public as a little boy displayed the crane he built, showing how he uses it to lift objects

A video capturing the talented little kid was posted on TikTok and it has gone viral as of December 22

A lot of TikTok users agree that the boy is talented and needs to be helped to develop his wonderful potential

TikTok users are praising a little boy who has shown remarkable engineering talent.

The boy was able to construct a crane which was shown off in a video posted on TikTok by @user425399813381.

The boy operated the crane to the admiration of those watching. Photo credit: TikTok/@user425399813381.

Those who have come across the boy's video in which he used the crane to lift objects agree that he is greatly talented.

Video of a little boy who built a crane

In the video, the boy was in the middle of a crowd where he was demonstrating the workings of his crane.

People who gathered watched with a lot of admiration in their eyes as the boy used the crane to lift a toy car and to also perfectly drop it.

He used a remote to control the machine as it worked. A lot of people on TikTok suggested that the boy should be sponsored so as to develop his engineering talent.

Watch the video below:

@Muzaash Senyonga said:

"He needs support by the government."

@musadumbuya796 said:

"It's so amazing. Keep it up."

@user5443533735616 said:

"Government and cooperate body please help this tallent. You can see what this young boy can do."

@albert said:

"Creative."

@user4909428388308 said:

"Wanderful talent. Please people can we sappot that young chap?"

@papapee said:

"Please help this boy to develop his talent fully."

