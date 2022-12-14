A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her little daughter's reaction after she threatened to beat her

The young mother got annoyed after seeing the little girl watching a video which was not meant for her age

However, after threatening to take action, the dramatic little girl broke down in tears and shocked her mum with her words

A little girl has kept people in stitches with her unexpected reaction to her mother's threats.

The little girl was caught by her mother watching a program which was higher than her level as a child.

Dramatic little girl tells mum not to kill her Photo Credit: @xquisite_kachi/TikTok

Her mother was not having it as she immediately threatened to beat the little girl as punishment.

However, her daughter broke into tears and accused her mother of wanting to kill her. She went ahead to state that if she dies, her mother will be the one to feel the pain.

In the little girl's words:

"If I die, you will be crying. I have stopped watching it. You want to kill me. Yesterday when you were crying I was petting you. If you flog my body, tomorrow I will die. You don't want me to go to school?"

Social media reactions

@solomonkauna said:

"Don’t beat her oo please, because u don’t know angel or witchcraft that is passing and hear this her words. Don’t let ur enemy use u against u please."

@bsj_suni_ta stated:

"This was me when I was her age. I feel like I will die whenever mommy flogs me."

@drdeborahoduobor reacted:

'This is emotional blackmail. Kai, this girl is smart fa. Keep this video, she needs to have a good laugh when she is older."

@mimilove.5 reacted:

"Emotional blackmail. Future husband sorry in advance, she will finish your life with drama."

@cutebaybie_zilla wrote:

"Abeg mommy no beat her ooo. Abeg I no fit believe say dis generation get children wey dey fear Cain oooo. Dis one surprised me."

Watch the video below:

