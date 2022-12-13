A hilarious little girl has gone viral on popular app, TikTok, after tackling her mother in a funny video

The little girl who referred to her beautiful mother as 'that girl' accused her of putting up a bad attitude

Social media users have penned down their thoughts about the video as many netizens on TikTok found it hilarious

A beautiful little girl recently took a bold step to accuse and slam her mother at home.

The funny little girl accused her mother of putting up bad behaviour and making everyone get tired of her.

In the video, she referred to her father as her husband and warned her mother to stop disturbing him with her 'bad behaviour."

"Don't talk to my husband. My husband is very tired of you because of your behaviour. So anything you want to do, do it on your own. That's your punishment. Daddy that girl deserves a punishment. A big punishment", the little girl said.

Social media reactions

@zuki_lamani said:

"You know what? That girl is getting a punishment.”

@momokomane_ stated:

"You know what That girl is getting a punishment a big punishment."

@yandar_tsh stated:

"No ways "you know what that girl is getting a punishment. Can my daughter not be like her. No attention anymore, she's the wife now."

@missphumi said:

"Now we know who is gonna tell the waiter when they get your order wrong at the restaurant. Love her!"

@nolukosi commented:

"I have a feeling "My wife" is mirroring "that girl" and that girl is now tasting her own medicine."

@maya_gee1 added:

"I would evict her. Why is she taking over her mom’s life. Imagine being “that girl” in your own house. “My husband is tired of you” please she must find herself a place to stay."

