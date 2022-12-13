A lady who is a National Youth Service Corps member has used clips to fasten her oversized khaki to her waist

The lady, who was seen in a video posted on December 4 by The Pretty Arike, said she was charged N3,500 for slim-fitting

TikTok users who had a similar experience during their service year took to the comment section to have a say

A lady who is a serving corps member has posted a TikTok video of the oversized khaki she got on camp.

In the video posted on December 4, the lady named The Pretty Arike said she decided to wear the khaki the way she got it.

The lady said the NYSC khaki given to her was oversized. Photo credit: TikTok/@theprettyarike.

Matters were made worse by tailors in the camp when Arike went to slim-fit the khaki to her size as she was charged the sum of N3,500.

Arike got angry and decided to wear the khaki like that while she used clips to hold the waist and other loose ends.

She lamented in the video:

"I've been wanting to serve, I want to serve now they have given me khaki that is more than my age. I went to tailor to slim fit and I was told to bring N3500. This is how I will be wearing my khaki."

More than 1,300 TikTok users have commented on the video as some of them shared similar experiences while on camp for NYSC.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from netizens to oversized khaki

@TEHMIHTOHPEH1 said:

"I can't stop laughing to the extend that I have to show my mum and she self can't stop laughing she keep saying you too funny oo. Please make another video for me."

@Limah commented:

"People wey normal for this country no reach 5 again."

@damtol2 said:

"N3500 for adjustment. Na so I wear mine too when dey say make I bring 2k in Anambra."

