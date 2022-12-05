After days of rigorous stages of assessment, DUBAWA has commenced the fourth edition of the Prof Kwame KariKar Fact-Checking Fellowship

The fellowship which is preceded by a four-day training session will tutor journalists on the necessary tools for spotting fake news

At the end of the training, fellows will be given mentors who will serve as guides during their three months mentorship

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) through its fact-checking outfit, DUBAWA, has selected 21 journalists of different media organisations for 2022/2023 Kwame KariKari and Research Fellowship for a three-month mentorship that will be starting properly in January 2023.

To kickstart the mentorship, a four-day intensive training starting from Monday, December 5 to Thursday, December 9, with a break on Thursday, December 8. During the cause of the training, selected fellows will be equipped for their three months mentorship.

The journalists will be going through rigorous training. Photo source: Dubawa

Over the years, the DUBAWA has been giving hands-on teaching to journalists, equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge on how to curb fake news and limit the spread of inaccurate information. Apart from spotting fake news, journalists are taught on how to dispute fake claims and sensitise the public about them.

During the course of the training, journalists will be taken through the different phases of identifying fake news, fact-checking same, and reporting inaccurate information. The fellowship is sponsored by National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

