A lady has shared a video of herself changing her father's name on her contact list after he got her angry

In the hilarious video, the lady changed her father's contact name from 'Daddy' to 'my mother's husband'

Social media users have reacted massively to the post shared on TikTok with several people relating to the video

A beautiful Nigerian lady, Uruoma, has shared a video showing her reaction after getting provoked by her father.

In the video, the lady showed her father's contact on her phone. She had saved his number with 'Daddy' and love emojis.

Angry lady renames dad's contact Photo Credit: @uruoma/TikTok

Source: UGC

However, after getting her angry, the furious lady renamed his contact name as 'my mother's husband'.

Reacting to the funny clip, some people related to the video while others just found it hilarious.

Social media reactions

@dizabawa0 said:

"No b ur fault na iPhone way give u space."

@spicylicious0701 stated:

"I immediately stop calling him “fine boy" then he replies with “your wire don touch again dear."

@user75679735 reacted:

"Lmao me to my siblings. Your papa they call you. Is their father till I vex finish."

@that_gal_lumii commented:

"Ok I’m glad it’s not only me. My mom goes from world best to ma’am if she pises me off in no time."

@happyheartxx6 reacted:

"True true I don vex to this point but new year don come I have forgiven him. I need big money from him this year dad. No more Mr Lawrence."

@tinutola added:

"Me nah my husband I dey do this kind thing from "SucrePapito, my amor" etc to his real name asap."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng