A young lady has come clean on social media about her HIV status in a video that got people emotional

The lady revealed that she had gone to a clinic for a pregnancy booking only to find out that she was HIV positive

The lady said she could not stop crying since learning of her status and advised netizens to always protect themselves

A lady has cried out on social media after finding out that she is HIV positive.

Making her status public via her TikTok handle, the lady said she has not stopped crying since learning about her health state.

How she found out

The lady said she had gone to a clinic for a pregnancy booking when she found out about being HIV positive.

She advised people to ensure they are always protected. In the clip which has garnered 1.5 million views, she could be seen sobbing softly.

Watch her sad video below:

Social media reactions

manisky23 said:

"I tested positive September... my marriage was called of because my partner texted negative... he has really changed alot.. it's really heart broken."

keitu017 said:

"It's gonna b ok. just take your meds religiously. allow all those emotions out and start accepting. u r not sick it's all in yr hands to manage it."

Ashley Dawn Cope said:

"Keep your Faith strong. My mom has had HIV for 20 years and she lives a happy normal life and is happily married. Your life is not over ❤️Stay strong."

zee02180 said:

"Be strong Mommy. I also found out yesterday. I'm just glad I went to the clinic early so that I can protect my baby."

user554Samurai said:

"I met a girl we fell inlove,she got pregnant was told she is positive and am Negative.we are still together 10 years later as a discordant couple."

livingpositivelyja said:

"Sending love from Jamaica . You got this! One day at a time. Its been 15 years for me and my child is negative.and healthy. Yours will be too."

