A young lady took the match between Ghana and South Korea very seriously as she anointed each of the Ghanaian players through her screen

Just as the match was about to kick off, the lady held a bottle of olive oil as a pastor would during a deliverance session

Many people who saw her video after Ghana had won the match said that Africans stood solidly behind the black stars

A video has shown a woman, @thelmamonae_xo, anointing Ghanaian players as they were ready to play the South Koreans in the ongoing Qatar World Cup.

As the players sang their national anthem, the woman, who had the Ghanaian flag wrapped around her, anointed each player as the camera captured their faces.

The woman anointed the Ghanaian players' faces on her TV. Photo source: TikTok/@thelmamonae_xo

Woman goes spiritual on Ghana vs South Korea match

The woman captioned the video:

"Don't underestimate the power of God."

The players went ahead to beat the South Korean team three goals to two. Many Nigerians in the comment section said they supported Ghana in the game.

Watch the video below:

Africans supporting Ghana against South Korea

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4000 comments with more than 180,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

titi.k said:

"All Africans coming together to support Ghana."

mercynamazaba said:

"Supporting Ghana all the way much love from us Zambia."

sely263 said:

"l support Ghana like my own country today ...the last 10 mins was like an Hour...weldone Ghana."

lunkuse said:

"I almost lost my voice supporting Ghana from Uganda."

MULENGA said:

"I’m Zambian but the way my heart was beating fast during those extra minutes, Ghana making everyone proud."

@Nedu said:

"I am supporting Ghana to lift the World Cup oh. One love from a Naija brother."

Michelle Emmanuel215 said:

"I’m Nigerian and let me tell you, I almost fainted today supporting Ghana. The tension!"

