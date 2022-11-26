A video of a Nigerian man and his beautiful girlfriend in a hotel as they sought to have a good time has stirred reactions

The lovers' hotel visit came days after the young man paid for a new rented apartment for the lady's mother

As soon as both of them settled into their hotel room, they sat down and started drinking garri and onions

Recall the kind young Nigerian man who lifted his girlfriend's parent out of poverty as he rented a good flat for her mother and family? In a new video, the man showed the moment he and his lover both went to a hotel.

Tagging the clip "Our first hotel experience", the moments they got into the hotel, paid for a room, and checked in were well captured.

Many people wondered why they paid for a hotel room. Photo source: TikTok/infoxpressblog1

Man and lover in hotel room

What amazed many people was not that they were lovers in a hotel room, but that after settling in, they started drinking garri and onions. Many found their act very funny.

Many people who considered both of them very real and honest wished that their relationship grow better. The couple's page is filled with videos about their relationship. Their page description reads:

"We are from Trenches in a trenches relationship. Our way of life is not normal."

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user3396619617635 said:

"Bro so after all the swag na garri you go drink there????"

Ayo Bamidele said:

"This is actually the craziest relationship on earth, so una lodge go go soak garri."

Victor said:

"Garri and Onions If Garri blind your eye onions go open am."

Rose said:

"I hope u two grow together! Keep being u and girl appreciate this dude and keep your head up!"

Unapologeticallyblackwoman said:

"Awww. Show her the world. She deserves it."

Dammy said:

"Una no show us finish o Wetin happen after."

tefloliberty said:

"I dey shout awwwn.. till i see garri n salt with onions chisos."

Chicago Baby said:

"Couples of the year ooh I hail. Garri nd onions low budget move."

mhiz favvy9 said:

"Chaii, this two lovers still bring garri to hotel o."

