However, he made sure that all the money on the bouquet a N5 notes and all of them look new and freshly minted

The video has generated heated reactions after he posted it on TikTok where it has gathered more than 500 likes

A TikTok video has shown a young Nigerian man who stormed the hospital to visit a new mum.

In the video posted on November 22, the young man gifted the woman a beautiful bouquet of money.

The man present N5 notes in a bouquet to the new mum. Photo credit: TikTok/@chulo_wayz.

The short video was posted by a man popularly known as Odogwu Ten Five who is known for displaying lower Naira denominations online.

Odogwu with the doings

This time around, Odogwu went to the hospital to congratulate a new mum and he made sure to go with the Naira buquet.

However, all the money stringed to the bouquet are all N5 notes. The interesting thing is that all of them look freshly minted.

The woman who got the lovely bouquet was even surprised when she saw the money on it.

She raised it to the camera in a very funny way that has attracted the attntion and hilarious reactions from a lot of TikTokers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, TikTok users have congratulated the new mother. It is not however clear if the woman is the man's wife. See what people are saying below:

@Oma Philips said:

"What’s this nah?"

@Sylvesterfaith5 commented:

"At least he was trying to be sweet."

@Debby Gold510 reacted:

"Warris this bayi?"

@jennifer said:

"Congratulations darling."

