Two little boys have been seen clutching a guitar and demonstrating to the sound of music that seemed to come from the background

In a TikTok video posted by Mamaniguette, the boys brimmed with smiles and happiness as they enjoyed the sound of music

TikTok users have fallen in love with the boys as many of them rushed to the comment section to say nice things about them

TikTokers are reacting to the video of two little boys who performed with a guitar.

While they both clutched the guitar, an admirable sound so pleasant to the ears was heard playing in the video.

The boys clutched the guitar nicely while music came from the background. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamaniguette0.

It is not clear if the boys were the ones who played to mesmerising sound, but they somehow demonstrated along with the music. The video was posted by Mamaniguette.

Nice music performed by kids

Both of them moved their fingers on the strings of the guitar as if they were playing on it.

TikTok users have however fallen in love with the boys and their posture and overall demonstration of their love for music in the video.

The video is so nice that it has gone viral on the platform and attracted a lot of attention.

At the moment, the video has raked in over 143k likes, close to 4k comments and more than 91k shares.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of comments have trailed the video of the boys seen with guitar. See a few of the comments below:

@Frantz said:

"Amazingly adorable babies, God bless."

@arobijonnybayis commented:

"Happy with those kids."

@Justice Chanda said:

"My Africa people much love."

@nwaforokafor reacted:

"These two young pharaohs just got the baton passed to them to keep ancestral spiritual music alive for the next generation."

@nabirye127 said:

"Wonderful."

