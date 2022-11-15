A little boy was taken to the hospital for a check-up, but it appears he was not in the mood to be disturbed

In a video shared on TikTok by @thelaquindalashay, the little boy gave the doctor a very stern look

The video has kept social media users in stitches as they shared their thoughts about the little boy's attitude

A cute little boy has stirred hilarious comments on TikTok with his recent behaviour at a hospital.

He was taken for a check-up and on sighting the doctor, he stared at her with a serious look on his face.

Little boy gives doctor a stern look Photo Credit: @thelaquindalashay/TikTok

Source: UGC

His mum @thelaquindalashay found the moment hilarious as she filmed her son and shared the funny video on TikTok.

The trending clip had the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Took my son to the doctors for a checkup and he was not feeling it."

Social media reactions

@ninamurrayford: said:

"He was good cause my son would have cried time she came in the room."

@deedeeroc wrote:

"His face is saying. Hmmmm excuse me miss, what are you doing? So so soooo cute."

@persona.minx commented:

"Baby's face says: Who the heck are youuuuuu? Who the heck are youuuuuu? Who you is? Who you be?"

@whereverhetfieldmayroam commented:

"His face is like What do you want from me huh? I don't like what you're doing."

@user1929387747485939499 added:

"Hahahaha! No shame wearing his emotions. He is so cute, oh my god."

@paddlehappy added:

"Was she checking for maximum cuteness? cause my dude definitely has it."

Watch the video below:

Baby threatens to use injection on mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian baby who wants to become a caregiver has beautifully outlined the duties of a nurse. In a nice TikTok video posted by @kam_mersteve, the girl named Kammy was questioned by her mother about what she wants to become in the future.

The baby girl said she aspires to be a nurse when she grows up. Her mum wanted to know if she really understood the duties of a nurse. Kammy's response was epic. She told her mother that one of the duties of a nurse is to give injections and dru'gs. She said she will give her mother injections when she becomes a nurse.

Her mother was impressed and called her sweet names. Her confidence has wowed TikTokers who shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng