A female entrepreneur sent social media users into a frenzy after flaunting her pet which is a catfish

The excited lady gushed over her albino catfish as she celebrated its 4th birthday with a lovely video

According to the lady who is into fish farming, her albino catfish is never going to be put up for sale

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her albino catfish.

In a TikTok video, the fish farming who runs the outfit called Mamijo Farms said she got the catfish four years ago.

She gushed over the catfish. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mamijo_farms

Source: UGC

Her TikTok post had snaps showing her holding up the albino catfish she described as her pet. Responding to netizens who found her showcase hilarious, the lady said it is never going to be put up for sale.

On how she cares for it, the businesswoman said she keeps it in an aquarium. She expressed her love for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Biola Oladele515 said:

"U too dey stress this albino fish o."

Cyndy said:

"Something you suppose kill chop."

user5173457795851 said:

"This fish go over sweet ooo.... how much pls."

I_am_limat said:

"Return it back to water.. you can put a mark it so if any other person catches it they won’t kill it."

Flourine Smith said:

"It's looks really beautiful sha."

Tina's Closet said:

"Jesus so this is really I saw this fish in my dreams."

herrietta said:

"U know say e go sweet well well if u use an do better pepper soup."

3 Nigerian men catch big sailfish worth over N500k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that three NIgerian men had caught a huge sailfish in a Lagos sea worth over N500k.

Pakama shared photos of himself and colleagues posing with their big catch and captioned it, "We don catch Pepper soup fish."

The elated engineer said his two colleagues had set the fish trap playfully on Monday evening and never expected to record such a big catch.

"A hook was set with a smaller fish as bait the previous evening by 2 of my colleagues and honestly it was done playfully without expecting such huge catch."

Pakama said while doing his normal rounds that fateful morning, he noticed the struggling fish and notified his colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng