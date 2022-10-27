A beautiful lady has gotten people emotional on TikTok app after sharing a video flaunting her artificial leg

The young woman dressed up in a white shirt and blue shorts before proceeding to put on her artificial leg

Reacting to the viral clip shared on TikTok, some netizens queried the lady to find out how she lost one of her legs

A beautiful young woman identified as @hassa04 on TikTok has inspired many on social media with her recent video.

Despite having only one leg, Nassa has been sharing inspiring and positive content about her life.

In one of her videos, the beautiful lady flaunted her artificial leg and showed fans how she rocks it every day.

After dressing up, Nassa wore the false leg and let out a huge smile while stretching her hands in the air.

Social media users laud Nassa

@dave092371 said:

"Beautiful smile and positive spirit at best."

@karimabdulsamed42 stated:

"Wow beautiful sister so sorry may God guide."

@godsownchild801 wrote:

"Take a bow queen, Take it away and own it."

@gloryhabdez added:

"Awww she will go places. So positive queen. Nothing stopping u from achieving ur goals."

@janetanglin55 reacted:

"Just live your life young lady."

Beautiful lady with one leg demonstrates confidence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there is nothing stopping this stunning babe. Taking to social media with a few beautiful pictures of herself, the amputee handled the haters with grace and class. No one can ever understand what it is like to face the world with a disability unless they themselves have been in the situation.

It is tough, and this stunner carries her confidence better than most fully able people do. She explained in the comments that her leg had been amputated and that she’s done her best never to let her disability stop her from living life to the fullest.

While there were a few people who posted nasty comments, those who saw how she handled them were inspired by her unwavering resilience. The kind souls thanked the woman for showing them that you are your only limitation.

