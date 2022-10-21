Kosi Oranu, a Nigerian woman who works at the airport has shared some of the cool benefits she derives from her job

She listed them to include the fact that she gets free money and also sees people like Dangote arrive and depart the terminals

A video of Nigerian singer, Davido which she included in her post as one of those she saw has sparked reactions on TikTok

Kosi Oranu, a Nigerian airport worker has lists some of the interesting perks that comes with her job.

In a TikTok video, Kosi said she is able to see celebrities such as Davido and rich men like Dangote up close as they arrive and depart the terminals.

Kosi Oranu has listed some of the perks she enjoys as a staff at the airport. Photo credit: TikTok/@kosioranu.

Source: UGC

Kosi posted a video of Davido which she captured at work, saying it is one if the cool things she enjoys.

Kosi said another benefit she enjoys is that she gets a lot of tips and free food at the airport.

People equally gives her a lot of free rides as she does not have to pay transport fare all the time.

The video she posted has stirred reactions as some people say they work at airports but don't get such benefits.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Gabby said:

"Abeg Dem dey find cleaner?"

@Major_Ivy commented:

"You suppose know link to cheap flight ooo."

@nelobest said:

"Is your own airport different?? Cos me I don't use to see free food and free rides."

@Javin Sota said:

"Omo for this life get connection o."

@Ucee Roberts reacted:

"That tip isn’t free sha. Una dey beg for am."

@ProminentGrace1 said:

"Please can I do my IT there as a student chef."

Source: Legit.ng