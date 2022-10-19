A sweet video has shown the beautiful relationship a young teacher has with her students and they expressed love to her

After two kids in her school had unwrapped that stick sweet, they took them to her to also have a taste

Many social media users who reacted to the video applauded the amiable environment she created in her class

A short video has shown the moment two lovely kids showed their teachers love and she was writing on the board.

With their stick sweets in their mouths, they walked to the front to meet her. After calling her attention, the lady bent towards them and they each took turn to give her their sweet.

After have a taste of both sticks, she gave them back. To show people how much the kids love her, said said that that she is their mummy and daddy.

Many people who reacted to the video said that if their kids' teachers are not as friendly as her, they may consider change their schools.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rael Achayo said:

"do you take students who are 40yrs."

Doris Mpenzwe said:

"No one is talking about the handwriting on the chalkboard."

Chloe 256 said:

"Do you accept school dropouts to come again."

@loris...m256 said:

"I have a feeling that even yo fellow teachers admire u alot."

djkareemAfrica said:

"am in love to be a kid and u to be my teacher."

Philip Muhinda said:

"can i be your student."

cal5vin8 said:

"can't wait to get a child so that this teacher can take care."

