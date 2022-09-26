Ubang community in Cross River state, Nigeria, has distinct languages for men and women in the community

The community forbids men and women from speaking the language as everyone is expected to speak the language of his/her gender

In a trending video, an elder from the community gave more details about the culture of the Ubang people and why it is so

A viral video shows a community in Nigeria with separate languages for the males and females in the community.

The community identified as Ubang is located in Cross River state, Nigeria.

According to an elder, all children are expected to learn both languages before the age of 10.

From 10 years upwards, everyone is expected to speak only the language pertaining to his or her gender.

In an interview by BBC Africa shared by Nigeria stories on Twitter, the elder revealed that any member of the community who speaks the language of another gender would be regarded and treated as 'abnormal' in the community.

Speaking on the reason behind the distinct languages, the elder said:

"Ubang people believe the language is a blessing. Adam and Eve, they were Ubang people.

"As God was creating this Earth as he wanted to, he said he wants to share two languages to each tribe, so he started with Ubang."

Nigerians share their thoughts about Ubang community

Doctor Flowz said:

"Cross River State in general is literally a home to uncountable tribes and languages. Only witness can tell. That place deserves to be nicked Tower of Babel."

Iwuoha Noel stated:

"So it'll be almost impossible for a visitor to learn the language. You have to learn 2 languages and figure out which is M or F."

Angola Peter reacted:

"Cross river alone suppose to be independent country, because they have more different language more than accumulation of 10 different countries."

Adeniyi Lanre added:

"And some people want Nigeria to break. So in their mind they think doesn't know what is doing abi?"

