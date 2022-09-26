“You Did Well”: Lady Lays Foundation With Blocks, Turns Container Into Beautiful Shop, Adds Amazing Decor
- A young Nigerian lady has shared a video that captured the building process of her shop that came out classy
- For the construction, labourers helped her to lay foundation with blocks and other workers installed a shop fabricated from iron
- Many people were wowed at the interior decor of the setup and how it could serve as a quiet place to chill
A hardworking young lady with the TikTok handle @udycanada2 has shared a video of how she started building her dream shop for her business.
In the clip, the lady employed bricklayers to map out a good foundation for the shop on a small piece of land.
Container shop
After the labourers were done with their brick work, the lady installed a shop made out of a container.
The final result of the work birthed a classy looking bar where people can work and chill at the same time.
Watch the video below:
pelimendy said:
"you did well, I love it, I'm going to do mine like this too. thank you for the idea."
Sheila Etifit said:
"Congratulations boo."
Jules said:
"Congratulations my love."
Velonline_store said:
"God bless your efforts."
AMEHALI1 said:
"this is beautiful and creative. I love the concept. God bless the works of your hands..."
Pablo godfather said:
"God bless you for this dear all the best."
Mukkies.Art said:
"oh my God I don't know you but Omo this is really inspiring tbh and I pray God makes you grow and expand ....I'd love to eat from your restaurant."
