A young Nigerian lady has shared a video that captured the building process of her shop that came out classy

For the construction, labourers helped her to lay foundation with blocks and other workers installed a shop fabricated from iron

Many people were wowed at the interior decor of the setup and how it could serve as a quiet place to chill

A hardworking young lady with the TikTok handle @udycanada2 has shared a video of how she started building her dream shop for her business.

In the clip, the lady employed bricklayers to map out a good foundation for the shop on a small piece of land.

May people praised the lady for investing an amazing effort. Photo source: TikTok/@udycanada2

Container shop

After the labourers were done with their brick work, the lady installed a shop made out of a container.

The final result of the work birthed a classy looking bar where people can work and chill at the same time.

pelimendy said:

"you did well, I love it, I'm going to do mine like this too. thank you for the idea."

Sheila Etifit said:

"Congratulations boo."

Jules said:

"Congratulations my love."

Velonline_store said:

"God bless your efforts."

AMEHALI1 said:

"this is beautiful and creative. I love the concept. God bless the works of your hands..."

Pablo godfather said:

"God bless you for this dear all the best."

Mukkies.Art said:

"oh my God I don't know you but Omo this is really inspiring tbh and I pray God makes you grow and expand ....I'd love to eat from your restaurant."

estheremmanuel said:

"it really beautiful my akwa ibom sister."

