"He Wanted To Be a Baller": Gateman Rides Boss' Car in Her Absence, Bashes it & Spoils Her Gate in Viral Video
- A gateman has landed in serious trouble after bashing his madam's car which was parked in the compound
- According to her child who recorded him, the man had used the car to earn reverse when she wasn't home
- Quite unfortunately for him, he not only bashed the car but rammed into a part of the gate in the process
A gateman has bashed his female boss' car after using it without her permission and knowledge.
The madam's child identified as Toni Akerele who reported the incident via a Tiktok video said the gateman used the car to learn how to reverse.
"The guy bashed the car and the gate sha," a caption beneath the video reads.
Responding to a netizen on how the gateman got hold of the car key, Toni said he got it from his boss.
"My mum gave him the key to give to someone because I was asleep."
In the video, the obviously worried gateman could be seen staring blankly in a particular direction.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
vetra19 said:
"God abeg I don't want to be a gateman I want to be a baller."
Thelma said:
"Awwwwn. Wanted to be a baller now he has to be a mechanic."
anonymous said:
"This was the same thing my gateman did when we traveled."
ndiana said:
"My own is how did he get access in the first place?"
Ajifa said:
"He’s probably wishing he isn’t a mechanic but a baller rn."
