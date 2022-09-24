A gateman has landed in serious trouble after bashing his madam's car which was parked in the compound

According to her child who recorded him, the man had used the car to earn reverse when she wasn't home

Quite unfortunately for him, he not only bashed the car but rammed into a part of the gate in the process

A gateman has bashed his female boss' car after using it without her permission and knowledge.

The madam's child identified as Toni Akerele who reported the incident via a Tiktok video said the gateman used the car to learn how to reverse.

Gateman is in trouble. Photo Credit: TikTok/@t0n1.ak3

Source: UGC

"The guy bashed the car and the gate sha," a caption beneath the video reads.

Responding to a netizen on how the gateman got hold of the car key, Toni said he got it from his boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My mum gave him the key to give to someone because I was asleep."

In the video, the obviously worried gateman could be seen staring blankly in a particular direction.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

vetra19 said:

"God abeg I don't want to be a gateman I want to be a baller."

Thelma said:

"Awwwwn. Wanted to be a baller now he has to be a mechanic."

anonymous said:

"This was the same thing my gateman did when we traveled."

ndiana said:

"My own is how did he get access in the first place?"

Ajifa said:

"He’s probably wishing he isn’t a mechanic but a baller rn."

Gateman crashes boss' car while taking it for a ride in his absence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a gateman had crashed his boss' car after taking it for a ride without his knowledge.

The unidentified gateman had taken the car out for a spin in the boss' absence before it crashed into a building's wall, creating a hole in it in the process.

In short videos shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, a narrator who recorded the scene of the crash stated that the issue has placed two buildings in dispute - the houses on both sides of the fence where the car rammed into.

The building in which the car created a hole in its fence is seeking that its wall is fixed by the owner of the house on the other side of the fence.

Source: Legit.ng