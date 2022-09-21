A groomsman stunned peeps online with some fresh moves at a wedding that had Mzansi digging his vibe

Weddings are always fun experiences, especially when it comes to everyone descending onto the dance floor

Many had a lot to say about the dude's contagious energy, with many saying that his confidence stole the show

Weddings can sometimes be focal points of unexpected litness, and this one is no different. A groomsman decided to dazzle the crowd with his freshest moves and won over new admirers across the country in the process.

A groomsman stunned Netizens across Mzansi with his infectious vibes, which peeps praised. Images: Zahotshepi/ TikTok

Groomsman and bridesmaids paired up

The smooth dance started off as a pairing with the bridesmaid, but the gent, in a video uploaded by Zahotshepi on TikTok, decided to own the show with a small solo performance before getting back into the action.

The things that go down at a wedding reception will always be memorable because sometimes, really unpredictable things happen. A guest may have too much to drink and perform a bad rendition of your favourite song, or someone could just wow the crowd with unexpected moves.

This gent represents the latter because his off-script antics also brought out a hype woman who cheered him on. Peeps across Mzansi did the same thing online as well. See the comments below:

Dand.. said:

"On behalf of the people we want part2 "

Brian Kabo Raseokamo mentioned:

"This guy ke vibe straight "

JT commented:

"Its the hype lady for me "

kwakwa00 shared:

"This is the true dancer "

Ducykins posted:

"Found myself smiling wide at this "

i_am_thatotjie said:

"Gosh, I've watched this multiple times I like the guy, he is such a vibe "

itumeleng937 mentioned:

"The aim is not to sweat "

Pule Mokitlane commented:

"Confidence is everything Jerrrr!"

Lady danced with pride

