“The Aim Is Not to Sweat”: Plus Size Groomsman Displays Fesh Dance Moves During Wedding, Video Impresses Many
- A groomsman stunned peeps online with some fresh moves at a wedding that had Mzansi digging his vibe
- Weddings are always fun experiences, especially when it comes to everyone descending onto the dance floor
- Many had a lot to say about the dude's contagious energy, with many saying that his confidence stole the show
Weddings can sometimes be focal points of unexpected litness, and this one is no different. A groomsman decided to dazzle the crowd with his freshest moves and won over new admirers across the country in the process.
Groomsman and bridesmaids paired up
The smooth dance started off as a pairing with the bridesmaid, but the gent, in a video uploaded by Zahotshepi on TikTok, decided to own the show with a small solo performance before getting back into the action.
This gent represents the latter because his off-script antics also brought out a hype woman who cheered him on. Peeps across Mzansi did the same thing online as well. See the comments below:
Dand.. said:
"On behalf of the people we want part2 "
Brian Kabo Raseokamo mentioned:
"This guy ke vibe straight "
JT commented:
"Its the hype lady for me "
kwakwa00 shared:
"This is the true dancer "
Ducykins posted:
"Found myself smiling wide at this "
i_am_thatotjie said:
"Gosh, I've watched this multiple times I like the guy, he is such a vibe "
itumeleng937 mentioned:
"The aim is not to sweat "
Pule Mokitlane commented:
"Confidence is everything Jerrrr!"
Lady danced with pride
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with an athletic figure amazed many people online with her dance moves as she performed in front of her house.
Despite the not-so-modern look of the building, the lady danced away regardless. At a point during her performance in a video, she turned, backing her audience.
Men who rushed to her comment section asked if they could become her friends. Dressed in a black jeans and top, the girl held a canned drink in her hand.
Source: Briefly.co.za