A video of a woman dancing beautifully during her son's wedding ceremony has amazed people on social media

In the trending video, the woman danced with so much energy and guests at the wedding stared in excitement

Some netizens who watched the video shared on Instagram opined that she loves her daughter-in-law

A mother-in-law has stunned netizens with her energetic dance moves at her son's wedding ceremony.

While moving down the wedding hall with some other mothers, the excited woman showed off dance moves that appealed to everyone.

Groom's mum steals the show Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds on social media shows the beautiful woman showing off impeccable dance moves in the presence of guests.

She danced with so much zeal and guests kept on staring at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens applaud groom's mother

Kingeniolorunda said:

"Mummy is a stepper. Give it up for the mother of the groom. You're doing well ma."

Tunde reacted:

"Ah ah! Mummy, give theeeeeeeeeeeeem! Mummy, mother of the groom gat moves meeeeeeeen."

Obaksolo wrote:

"Spray mummy money nau. E for ENERGY."

Slashazhandle remarked:

"Kelly dey learn where this mommy dey dance."

Adestitoali commented:

"Tule Jor..Mama oni Mama,legwork aye."

Sandypreneur said:

"Mummy commot body joor!"

Only1_ednariches wrote:

"Troway, make dem clear road for mama oh."

Kountnoir reacted:

"She clearly remembers her youthful days."

Ivannas_outfit said:

"Mama the mama. Mama na stepper o."

iam_inikpiavril noted:

"Mama oo. This na open eye. Wow she dances so well. And she looks really happy. E be like say this her son stay well before marriage."

Watch the video below:

Groom's mother leads in dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother at a son's wedding gave people much to talk about as she expressed her profound happiness in dance.

During the reception ceremony of her son's wedding, the woman took to the dancefloor and people surrounded her. Many hailed her and said: "Go, mummy!"

Dancing to different selections from the DJ, the groom's mother danced to Master KG's Jerusalema and Small Doctor's hit, Penalty in a video.

Source: Legit.ng