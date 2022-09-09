A man became a sensation recently after a video showed him displaying his extremely long dreadlocks in public

Passersby had to stand and look at him for a long time because the dreads are so long and very hard to ignore

Social media users are praising the man for his commitment to his long hair over the years since he must have maintained it for a long time

An old man's extremely long dreadlocks have made him a social media sensation as people just can't stop looking at him.

The man has kept and maintained the dreads for a very long time, although the number of years could not be confirmed.

People watched the man in disbelief. Photo credit: TikTok/@jamahiquetzic.

He plays Bob Marley as he untagles it

What is clear is that he has an unflinching commitment to hair maintenance as could be seen from the length of the dreads.

A TikTok video captured when he was untangling his dreads in public and he immediately attracted the attention of passersby.

TikTok users too cannot help but praise the man with some of them saying he is supposed to be on the Guinness World Records.

TikTok users react

@natalia said:

"Hmmm! I wonder if or why I never saw him in the world guineas record."

@Braydon Moore said:

"You can see the years in his dreads."

Nigerian lady cuts her hair in live video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady used scissors to cut her extremely long hair in a video.

The pretty TikToker, Seun Okimi left her followers writhing in serious pain after she put scissors through her long, dark hair.

Many of her followers went to her comment section to express their shock with some saying the video gave them anxiety.

But in another video, the young lady said she wanted to have a different hairstyle which was why she decided to cut her hair.

Some of her followers said she still looked beautiful in the new short hair after she put scissors through the long one. The video she recorded later went viral and trended for many days on social media platforms.

