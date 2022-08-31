A talented young lady has been hailed massively online after showing off the customer she made with bottle caps

The smart lady visited a drink store in her area where she picked so many bottle caps to make the costume

In a viral video, she revealed how she made the costume using the caps and netizens showered praises on her

A pretty young lady, Lary Shantel, has shared a video of the beautiful costume she made using disposed bottle caps.

At the beginning part of the video, she was spotted at a drink store where she had gone to pick bottle caps for the costume.

After a successful mission, she took them home and showed off her creativity by arranging the caps, knitting them together with a rope, and transforming it into a very fine costume.

Lady uses bottle caps to make a costume Photo Credit: Lary Shantel

Source: UGC

In a cute video, she rocked the dress and social media users praised her for her unique talent.

Netizens applaud talented lady

@emmyjake said:

"Omo this is pure talent dear."

@greatmyk1 wrote:

Creativity at its finest."

@tabisexy said:

"If I don't follow or like this video e no go better o. Girl, you're good."

@ogelenwanyi6 asked:

"Can u make that for me? The cloth itself? If u can let’s talk. That’s if u are in Nigeria."

@cedarvinci added:

"Omo u shock me o. Weldone dear."

@creative.touch.rtw noted:

"This girl deserves millions of likes. Real creativity work in here."

@michaelochala reacted:

"Wooow what a beautiful lady with a great talent Keep it up."

@emjaystitch commented:

"TikTok should have voice notes for comments. The creativity and patience. God!"

@projbaby21 remarked:

"Wow what a great creativity, please one video for me doing something like this again."

