People

From Lincoln Navigator to a Rolls Royce: Man Converts His Car to an Expensive Whip, Video Goes Viral

by  Victor Duru
  • A man's mind-boggling car refurbishment to something expensive has sent social media into a frenzy
  • What was originally a LincoIn Navigator car was converted to one of the costliest cars in the world, Rolls Royce
  • A video showing the new look of the man's car has gone viral and didn't quite impress some car enthusiasts

A video of a Lincoln Navigator car that was refurbished into a Rolls Royce whip has gone viral on social media.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut who shared a clip of the converted car on Instagram wondered what name it would be called.

He refurbished his car to a Rolls Royce. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut
Source: Instagram

The white whip's bonnet looked like it was originally a Rolls Royce, a sign that the refurbished did a good job.

The rear also bears no resemblance to a Lincoln Navigator, at least to someone not well-versed with exotic cars.

Overall, the new whip looked lovely.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@adorable_baddiie said:

"Why not forget about it kpatakpata if is not original."

@haymen_naija

"It’s still a Lincoln Navigator. Nothing wey u wan call am."

@king_lekxkeed said:

"And someone will paid for Rolls Royce carry Lincoln."

@whoislazy_ said:

"Still Rolls Royce that’s his Rolls Royce fake or not fake na still money him use run am to his taste."

@official_sojaqueen said:

"Just like people covering iPhone XR with iPhone 12 camera all na packaging."

@enii___ola said:

"Naso some people dey cover iPhone XR with iPhone 12 camera."

Nigerian man who turned his Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail says God showed it to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who converted his Venza to a Rolls Royce Sweptail revealed how God showed it to him in dreams.

The Lagos-based businessman took pride in the fact that he did everything himself without being aided. He said:

"Everything (the refurbished car) you see there is handmade. it is like I removed the body of Venza and put the body of Rolls Royce Phantom Sweptail. I made it myself. The only thing used from the Toyota Venza is its engine. I did everything by myself."

While stating that it took him a year and 6 months to complete it, Nonso claimed that knowledge on refurbishment came to him in dreams - he said God showed it to him.

Source: Legit.ng

