A young boy has vented his anger at his mother, who keeps forcing him to become a reverend father

The angry boy who spoke in Igbo dialect said his mother had been pressurising him to become a priest

According to him, being a priest is not his 'calling', and he will never agree to do what he will regret in future

An Igbo boy, Kamsy has lamented bitterly as his mother insists that he becomes a reverend father.

A video making rounds online shows the young lad venting his frustration over the situation while stating that he can never be a priest.

He made it clear that priesthood is not his calling, and he cannot make a promise he won't fulfil.

He said:

"My mother prays too much. I know God answers your prayers, but you see this one, He will never answer it. She wants me to become a reverend father. Every small thing, Kamsy you know I want you to be a Reverend father. I will never be a reverend father. I cannot promise what I cannot do. It is not my calling."

TikTok users react to video

@fransix04 said:

"This is why Igbo's have more Priest, everyone wants to be mama fr. Hisses. It's not his destiny don't force it."

@king_..d wrote:

"That was how my late mum wanted me to be a pastor that she named me after one. I can't do that. This world too sweet abeg."

@gloglit reacted:

"Like my mum the three boys, she done give then one will be pastor, the other evangelist the last one Prophet."

@chimaisaac commented:

"Good boy. Priesthood is a vocation, it can't be forced on someone. Be a good boy in your own chosen vocation, the priesthood isn't for everyone."

@friarfrancisojimm said:

"No be lie, my Mom already picked out our profession, one doctor, one Rev father, Accountant."

@chidexagubo2 remarked:

"Chai I don laugh tire, Kamsi so you mean wetin you just talk now."

@enehnonso stated:

"That's how my mum push me to seminary school."

Watch the video below:

