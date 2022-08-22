A heartwarming video shows an older woman dancing and shaking her waist beautifully to a beat

The beautiful woman whined her waists so perfectly, and many people showered praises on her

Some social media users noted that the older woman must have been a fire dancer since she was very young

An older woman has gone viral on Facebook after whining her waist to a beat in a captivating manner.

The woman who rocked a blue native attire bent down her waist and shook them to the amazement of viewers who viewed the clip.

Beautiful woman shakes her waist beautiful



The caption of the video read:

"Dance or go back to your ex."

Reacting to the video, netizens expressed their amazement at the woman for being able to dance so well despite her age.

While some people applauded her for her dancing skills, others expressed their desire to learn how to shake their waists.

Social media users react to lovely video

Udoka Jane said:

"Love your dancing step, ma. May God continue to keep you, dear Amen."

Cornelius Nweke wrote:

"Very impressive! This woman must have been a great dancer bk then."

Ibifuro Jack noted:

"Mama's ex must have given her headache in those days."

Izuogi Olichi reacted:

"Awwww! Mumi, I love this your dancing step. Mumi, I pray you'll continue to live in good health and sound mind to eat the fruits of your labour in Jesus name Amen."

Happy Oby added:

"Wow, see mama remember old days, mama please you too much God continue to bless you and keep you longer in Jesus Name Amen."

Adaure Jane added:

"So wonderful! If u can dance like this at this age what about your youth days e go bad."

