A Nigerian man has got netizens stunned with the new look of a homeless man he had offered help to

The kindhearted youth found the man sleeping on the street, took him for a shave and got him new clothes

He also ensured the homeless man didn't go back to sleeping where he was picked up by gifting him a tent

A kindhearted Nigerian has earned the admiration of social media users for bettering the living conditions of a homeless man.

The Nigerian had found the homeless fellow sleeping on the street and picked him up.

The homeless man was given a tent. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ositapopcorn

A TikTok video capturing the kind gesture showed the homeless receiving a haircut and then looking dapper in new clothes and footwear.

The homeless man was also taken on an outing where he played games and had a good meal.

After the whole exercise, he was returned to the spot he was picked from, but this time with a better abode.

His benefactor gave him a tent with a mosquito net and N20k cash.

Watch the video below:

Internet users praise him

nitaKNG12345 said:

"God do we still have good people like you?? may God continue to bless you."

@ella said:

"U people are showing the true definition of being human beings... we got nothing, all we have is ourselves... God richly bless you my heroes."

Seedu-Adeniyi Deeone said:

"You guy are always tear my heart may Almighty God continue to bless and reward you."

sharonMoses said:

"God bless you guys ... Alot of people aren't mad but they're just homeless."

chris said:

"Some guys will be in the club from morning till night, I only show love to humanity not what people will use to praise you."

muni2208 said:

"You suppose to be the president of this country I swear to god,you help a lot and god will continue to bless you and reward you."

