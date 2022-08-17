A beautiful African lady, Monica Nancy, has shared her joy after graduating with first-class honours in Marine Engineering

According to Nancy, the journey was really difficult, but she persevered and scaled through in the end

The proud Marine Engineer extended her gratitude to the Liberian Maritime authority for aiding her success

An African lady, Monica Nancy, has finally achieved her dream of becoming a Marine Engineer.

The young scholar graduated from Regional Maritime university with first-class honours in Marine Engineering.

Sharing her joy on LinkedIn, she mirrored her journey through Maritime university and how it was tough for her.

Monica shares her inspiring story on LinkedIn

With the guidance of her friends and mentors, Monica graduated from the university with first-class honours.

In her words:

"Congratulations to me! Finally, I am leaving Regional Maritime University with flying Colors. The battle was not easy at all, but with God, all things are possible. I am grateful for his grace, blessings, Favor, wisdom and Knowledge."

"Today, I have graduated with first-class honours in BSc Marine Engineering, I am grateful to God. If it was not for God where could I have been?"

"Thanks to Liberia Maritime Authority, Liberia’s international ship and Corporate registries, Liberia Maritime Training Institute, my family, my mentors, Linkedin friends and everyone who contributed to my success."

"Thanks, for making me who I am today. The Liberia Maritime Authority ,Liberia International ships and corporate registries and Liberia Maritime Training Institute, Once again thank you so much for Sponsoring me.I do appreciate your full support, effort, Care, and guidance. If you dream it you can achieve it."

LinkedIn users congratulate Monica

Habibat Babalola said:

"Inspiring. Congratulations."

Nasiru Abdullahi wrote:

"Congratulations indeed, keep it up!"

Ngogo Iru reacted:

"Congratulations keep shinning."

Anox A remarked:

"Congratulations to you Monica and all 2022 graduates."

Mercy Amarachi noted:

"I celebrate you."

