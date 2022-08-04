A young man melted hearts on the net as he showcased how he exchanges pleasantries with his mum at her workplace

He visited her at her duty post at the University of Ibadan main gate, where she works as a security woman

On seeing her, he called out to her by a unique name and gave his beautiful mum what he tagged a thuggish handshake

Netizens have reacted to a lovely video of a Nigerian man and his mother at her workplace.

The young man visited his mother, who works as a security woman at the University of Ibadan main gate and showcased how he greets her each time he calls there.

He exchanged pleasantries with his mum in a lovely manner. Photo Credit: TikTok/@femilevite

Source: UGC

He recorded the moment and shared it on TikTok. In the clip, he called her Iya Fatoki (mummy Fatoki translated from Yoruba) as he drew closer to her duty post.

His smartly dressed, energetic mum looked behind her with a smile and muttered something funny on seeing that the caller is her son.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The young man who was excited to see his mother said he couldn't stop laughing like a fool.

He then greeted his mum with what he referred to as a thuggish handshake.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Pelly P Toh Unique said:

"Omo so she's your mum ...I know her."

user5476298597027 said:

"Na this kind vibe I dey always like.

"See the closeness and love."

Olamilekan Abolaj891 said:

"Enjoy every moment with her no one knows tomorrow god bless."

Merit Sandra said:

"Don’t worry if I see her tomorrow I will call her iya fatoki one love from ur TikTok fan God bless her."

Valentina said:

"So she's ur mom . Such a loving woman actually. God bless her."

Nigerian man showcases his mum who hawks on the street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a proud Nigerian man had celebrated his mum, who hawks for a living.

He shared two photos of his mother hawking on the road as she stood beside a car on his Twitter handle @NOBLEMANESQ. The son said that he ran into her on the street.

The young man revealed that with time, his mother is going to stop hawking. A part of his Twitter post read:

"So today being the International women's day I ran into my mother on the street. I love you. I know with time you'll stop Hawking (but u go stop so)..."

Source: Legit.ng