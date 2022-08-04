A cute video of three boys dancing has gone viral on social media after winning the hearts of many far and wide

Twitter user @TheFigen saw the clip and had to share it because it was just the sweetest thing she had ever seen

Many were impressed by the children's ability to dance and how they overflowed with joy while doing so

There is nothing sweeter than little humans living their best lives. Three young boys have recorded dancing and their slick moves and contagious happiness has sent them viral.

A video of three young boys dancing has left many with hearts filled with pride and joy. Photo credit: YouTube/ Masaka Kids Africana.

Source: UGC

The innocence of a child can teach us all something. Seeing the happiness these boys oozed warmed hearts.

Twitter user @TheFigen reshared the impressive clip showing the three small boys busting some lit dance moves. It was originally shared on YouTube by Masaka Kids Africana.

While their ability to dance is enough to keep you watching, it is the joy on their faces that melted hearts.

Watch the video below:

Social media users clap for the young men in the comment section

While it is evident that these children do not come from much, seeing them having the best time set hearts on fire. People were impressed with the boys’ moves but even more impressed with their contagious energy.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@bava_ralph said:

“So terrific... Goes to show you that kids with perhaps nothing, not even shoes, make the most of it having fun with what they know. ♥️♥️♥️”

@ladanaram said:

“Those children are gifted & talented in dancing need support and encouragement to make the most of their abilities. God bless them.”

@jbkghada said:

“No one can dance like Africans, no one! I saw it many times and it’s beautiful!"

