A smart 12-year-old girl from Oklahoma has received accolades after saving her family from a house fire

The little girl identified as Deysi Garza Aguirre was sleeping at home when a loud noise suddenly woke her up

After noticing that the house was on fire, Deysi quickly informed all her family members to leave the house

Deysi Garza Aguirre, a 12-year-old girl has been making headlines after saving her family from house fire.

Deysi was at home sleeping when she heard a loud noise and discovered that the house was on fire.

She noticed an electrical outlet sparking, and tried to unplug devices from nearby outlets, but then observed that a fire had already started.

Photo Credit: People

People reports that the smart young girl immediately told her family members about the situation at hand and warned them to flee from the house.

As soon as they all left the house, Deysi proceeded to call 911 via her neighbor's phone.

"She is a hero. Her courageous actions no doubtably prevented a much worse situation from occurring. While they may have lost their house their family is still whole", the Clinton Fire Department applauded the little girl in their Facebook post.

Deysi says she is now called a hero

During a chat with ABC station KOCO, Deysi said:

"I was sleeping right here and the fire started right there, so I was really close to the fire. I started screaming my aunt's name. Everyone told me I'm a hero. I feel good because I saved my family."

4-year-old girl hailed as hero after saving her family's house from fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it is always a normal occurrence for adults to save lives, but it is quite some news when a baby does the same.

The same was confirmed recently by a four-year-old Florida girl who saved her entire family and the home after a fire broke out.

Fox 2 Detroit reported that a Florida dad was over the moon after his four-year-old daughter saved the family home after seeing a fire in the kitchen.

