A touching video has shown the impressive moment a disabled girl was presented with the gift of a wheelchair

As soon as she sighted it, the girl erupted in uncontrollable joy and happineness in the heartwarming clip

The man who made the donation would later give the girl cash too, fruther sealing her joy as she took a ride on the chair

A moving video has captured the nice moment a girl who is disabled was gifted a wheelchair by a good samaritan.

In the short clip, the girl started to jubilate the moment she saw the chair as it was being unveiled by the representative of Soromi Dayo Foundation.

The girl was joyous. Photo credit: @bcrworldwide/Soromidayo Foundation.

She expresses her joy

Her joy simply knew no bounds as she saw the mobility aide which was bought for her. She showed her excitement immensely and those around could feel it too.

Those who have seen the video on Instagram have been moved too as they appreciate the good samaritan who presented the wheelchair to the girl.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@iamayodeofficial said:

"That should be naija government responsibility to provide care for vulnerable people or special needs, if the people in power in naija are responsible and reasonable then the care for vulnerable people should have been provided without rigid.. God bless the mind that makes another mind happy."

@call_me_papijay commented:

"Words cannot express neither eyes can see or mouth can say what God will do in your life. You got me in tears this morning and I bless you."

@john_wealth54 reacted:

"Always spread love in any way you can."

@olusholamhi said:

"See as water dey come from my eyes."

@dkingofficial_ commented:

"Her smile bring out the joy in her ...God bless more the helper."

@blaque_zuma said:

"God bless your works bro."

@mackbeckleyakinkunmi commented:

"Best video online for me this August."

