A video of a beautiful lady getting so overwhelmed with emotions after visiting a car dealer's shop has been circulating online

The clip shows her husband walking her into the showroom before a brand new Mini Cooper was presented to her

The man revealed that it was his token of appreciation to his wife and cyber citizens were moved by the beautiful moment

A loving husband impressed his wife and many people online with his grand gesture of love and appreciation to his significant other.

Twitter user @TebogoetsileBa1 took to the bluebird app to share a video of the doting husband surprising his wife with a brand new Mini Cooper.

The beautiful woman was so excited over her husband's amazing gift to her as she had no idea of his plans to surprise her with a car.

An unsuspecting woman was overcome with emotion when her husband gifted her a new car. Image: @TebogoetsileBa1/Twitter

In the clip, the couple were spotted walking into the dealership as the stunning vehicle is revealed to her. She hugged her husband in amazement and full gratitude, before proceeding to walk around the new whip to take a good look at her new ride.

“Token of appreciation to my beautiful Wife, happy kilos Mummy,” @TebogoetsileBa1 wrote.

Kind husband gets accolades

Social media users were moved by the beautiful moment and flooded the post with sweet messages.

@Mo_Manganyi said:

“A man who takes good care of his family God blesses him 10 folds.”

@Sekzin_sa responded:

“This is beautiful! Love is beautiful!!”

@abnernchene commented:

“Wow wonderful, you are a good example of that black man can be successful and still be good to his wife, show those who chase slay queens that it is possible to be successful and still enjoy life with your wife.”

@AlettaMokhonoa1 reacted:

“Husband of the Year award goes to you .”

@BuddaNku_SA said:

“These are the results of being a good wife, beautiful.”

@osbornebilly95 replied:

“Kwande lapho othathe khona mfwethu. Isandla sidlul'ikhanda. Congratulations to your wife.”

