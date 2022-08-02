A video of a young man singing his heart out outside a taxi has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the gent singing in a harmonious voice about how he needs God’s intervention concerning his drinking

His impressive performance made quite an impression among Mzansi netizens, who showered him with compliments

South Africans love having a good time, and sharing a few cold ones as well just to add to the vibe is very common. One man, however, went as far as remixing a gospel song asking God to help him deal with his drinking problem.

Several Mzansi netizens were moved by a man's melodic voice as he remixed a gospel song. Image: @vusynova/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video shared by TikTok user @vusynova shows the man belt out his melodic voice outside a taxi full of entertained passengers.

In his Xhosa song, he asks God to help him stop drinking alcohol because he drinks from Monday to Friday, and it gets even worse on Saturday and Sunday.

His audience was evidently enthralled by his performance and so were several Mzansi netizens who showed that talented man love in the comments section of the TikTok post.

Yolandachombo said:

“Waiting for the full song.”

userDoc wrote:

“If kungakho umntu onodibanisa lomjita with music producer's angaya kude lomjita his voice is so good he reminds me of Dumi Mkokstad.”

MrsSlebs commented:

“Let's all agree that Xhosas can sing. Wow.”

Skay replied:

“Yho his voice bethuna.”

Hlapogadi said:

“Wooow this guy can sing, he reminds me of the late Lundi.”

Asaliinto reacted:

“He should be on 'Idols'.”

Nigerian singer Gaise Baba reveals he’s making gospel music street-penetrating

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian gospel singer Gaise Baba wants to be an iconic messenger pushing a message and advancing a particular agenda - just like Bob Marley, 2pac, and Fela Kuti did - and their kind of music was rich in a particular type of ideology.

"For me, it would be the light of Christ, but not just in that 'Gospel music' sense, but in a more culture-shaping sense, in a more city-taking sense, street-penetrating sense. I really want to blaze a new trail with Christian contents and take Christian contents and biblical value to the streets, market place and to the city center," he tells Legit.ng.

Source: Briefly.co.za