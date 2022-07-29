The fortunes of a young man with one leg are about to change for good after his hardwork caught the attention of OPM General Overseer Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

The young man who is a school dropout was captured working at a construction site with a walking aid and melted hearts on the net

Apostle Chibuzor has hinted at the possible time the young man will be leaving the country for his scholarship program

Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has again come to the rescue and put smiles on the face of a young physically challenged man by offering him abroad scholarship.

A video of the unidentified man with one leg putting in the work at a construction site circulated on social media and wowed many.

The GO of the church offered the young man the scholarship. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

One of those wowed is OPM General Overseer Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere who launched a search for the man and eventually found him.

OPM GO hints at when the lad will leave the country

Sharing a new photo of the man with his people in a Facebook post on Sunday, July 31, Apostle Chibuzor remarked on how saddening his story is.

According to the OPM GO, the young man lost his leg in an accident suffered while going to school.

His poor parents used their last resources to save his life and this left them with no money to continue training him in school.

The family lives in a mud house.

With the scholarship, Apostle Chibuzor expressed optimism that the young man will bring his family out of poverty. On when the lad will fly out, he wrote:

"By the grace of GOD, Apostle chibuzor has gotten him his international passport from immigration and his documentation and visa process has started.

"And he will be joining the next sets of 46 lucky OPM overseas scholarship students to travel this month of August."

Social media reactions

Ekeke Victor said:

"Wow God continue to keep and bless you daddy."

Jeff Maduka said:

"Excess power Daddy God bless you mighty Amen."

Harris Eluwah said:

"Fada of all NATIONS at work. Daddy OPM God bless you, and your family. You do well."

Ezeiruaku Ozzie said:

"This is quite remarkable .

"Congratulations dear CHIBUZOR UCHENDU.

"GOD has remembered you for good.

"God bless the world best daddy ."

Stella Orji Sunday said:

"Chai!!! Daddy, God will continue to bless you plenty plenty."

