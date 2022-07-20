A Nigerian woman who sells smoked fish has lamented over the hardship she has been facing to survive

The sad woman said the trade is no longer profitable for her because prices of foodstuffs keep on increasing at the market

Speaking further, she revealed that she is currently a shadow of herself because she had to stay close to the fire of burning fish

A Nigerian woman identified as Beauty Eniola in her early fifties, has shared her sad experience as a fish smoker.

In an interview with Legit TV, the poor woman cried out over her condition while revealing that she makes very minimal income from her business.

She stated that she has been into the business of smoking and selling fish for years and has trained her children from the proceeds.

Fish seller laments over hardship

Sadly, the trade that helped her achieve so much is no longer profitable to her due to increase in prices at the market. She only chose to continue the business because she has no other option available.

Mrs Beauty further disclosed that she feels like a shadow of herself as her beauty has faded due to the hardship she is facing. Her skin has become darker with years of having to sit by the fire smoking fish.

Apart from that, some government officials also intimidate them by seizing and destroying their goods at their selling point.

People react to the sad video

Mercy Soporuchi said:

"May God send helpers for her, please let’s reduce the way we give birth to much children, things are really hard now, bringing much children to this life just to suffer is not a good idea."

Saturday Aliyu reacted:

"Upon all these problems with we the poor people in Nigeria, we will still go and vote all these heartless Apc or Pdp."

Shedrack Starshadow commented:

"May the mighty GOD provide helpers from all part of the world in Jesus Christ name Amen."

Sarah Odumosu stated:

"Family planning helps a lot because of the Nigeria Economy."

Lilraize said:

"Make our leaders please use because of our mothers have mercy on us to help biko."

